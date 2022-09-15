SIAM appoints Vinod Aggarwal as new President

The Executive Committee of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the apex body of the Indian automotive industry, elected Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles (VECV) as it’s new President for FY2023.

Aggarwal, who was the Vice President of SIAM succeeds Kenichi Ayukawa, Executive Vice Chairman & Whole Time Director, Maruti Suzuki India.

The election for new office bearers was conducted during the Executive Committee Meeting, which was held after SIAM’s Annual General Meeting.

After taking over as SIAM President, Aggarwal said, “The Indian automotive industry is currently at a very exciting juncture. The industry is witnessing rapid adoption and focus on connectivity, e-mobility and alternate fuels, and other technological advancements, to provide the consumers with not just modern, but also safe and environment friendly vehicles.”

The members of SIAM also elected Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility as the Vice President of SIAM for FY2023.

Satyakam Arya, CEO & MD, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles was elected as the Treasurer of SIAM for FY2023.

Earlier in the day SIAM concluded its 62nd Annual Convention in Delhi. The day-long event saw stake holders from across the automotive world as well as Government officials commenting on the dynamics of the automotive industry and evolving priorities. Auto Inc sees huge potential for growth in India, new age disruptions to further present opportunities. The day started with PM Modi’s message asking the Auto Industry to increasingly opt for greener options and work towards making India self-reliant.

The Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari too attended the convention and urged the apex automotive body to focus on quality, safety and innovative solutions as the country works towards the goal of a $5 trillion economy by 2030. Gadkari also emphasised on making road safety a priority.