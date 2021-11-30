Shriram, Daimler partner for sale of used commercial trade-in vehicles

Shriram Automall India has partnered with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles to expand its used vehicle exchange business. Through this partnership, SMIL will provide its online-offline auction platforms to individuals approaching dealers of BharatBenz to sell their used vehicles.

By:November 30, 2021 9:16 AM
Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL), has partnered with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) to expand its used vehicle exchange business in the Commercial Vehicle (CV) space. Through this agreement, SAMIL will provide its online-offline auction platforms to individuals approaching dealers of BharatBenz to sell their used vehicles and purchase new DICV vehicles.

SAMIL will leverage its digital auction platform capabilities along with its network of 100+ Automalls across India and its customer base for the sale of these used vehicles. Buyers can also avail the benefits of allied services like parking, logistics, trade finance, and insurance from SAMIL which makes the asset procurement process simpler.

Sharing his views, Sameer Malhotra, the CEO of Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL) said: “We are excited to be associated with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV). We are happy to bring our unique and holistic solutions for pre-owned commercial vehicles to DICV dealers. We are confident that this association will benefit both sides. Our platform has the capability to serve more players like DICV and make the trade-in processes easier for them, thus freeing them to focus on their core competency while we focus on ours.”

On the onset, Mr Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Customer Service, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles remarked, “Our tie-up with Shriram Automall, a leader in the exchange business will provide ease of accessibility to pre-owned BharatBenz vehicles for customers. This tie-up will be an effective tool and a tremendous value-add in delivering top-class, reliable, and efficient logistics solutions that meet the needs of the customer.”

