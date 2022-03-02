Shriram Automall’s single-day auction event sees Rs 215-cr transactions

Shriram Automall India’s single-day auction event – SAMIL Utsav – witnessed the listing of over 14,500 pre-owned vehicles and other assets, resulting in transactions worth Rs 215 crore.

Shriram Automall India (SAMIL), a marketplace for pre-owned vehicles, on Wednesday said its single-day auction event – SAMIL Utsav – witnessed the listing of over 14,500 pre-owned vehicles and other assets for auctions, resulting in transactions worth Rs 215 crore.

SAMIL Utsav is a one-of-its-kind phygital format auction held each year on the business anniversary of SAMIL on February 26 by conducting 100-plus auctions in 100 cities across India.

The Shriram Automall Group consists of SAMIL, CarTradeExchange, an online auction platform, and Adroit Auto, a service provider for inspection and valuation.

Over 14,500 pre-owned vehicles & other assets across segments like cars, trucks, construction equipment, farm equipment, two-wheelers and three-wheelers from a full spectrum of sellers were displayed.

Sameer Malhotra, director & CEO, SAMIL, said: “We have created history in the pre-owned automobile industry by conducting over 100 auctions to sell over 7,900 units of vehicles and other assets, processing transactions worth Rs 215 crore in a single day where over 30,000 customers from 100 cities came to participate in the SAMIL Utsav.”

Shriram Automall also inaugurated another state-of-the-art facility in Noida on February 26 as part of its strategic expansion plan and intends to launch more in CY2022.

“Being a frontrunner in the industry, we are geared for this generation of technology-driven audiences and hence launched the live streaming of auctions on MySAMIL App. This new phygital aspect of the auction will give potential buyers full insight on the vehicles before bidding,” he added.