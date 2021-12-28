Shriram Automall ties up with Ashok Leyland for pre-owned CV business

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group, has tied up with Shriram Automall to enter the pre-owned commercial vehicle business. SAMIL will facilitate the quick sale of pre-owned CVs through its online-offline auction platforms.

Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL), one of India’s leading marketplaces of pre-owned vehicles, has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Ashok Leyland to launch an exclusive platform for its used commercial vehicle business. The company’s phygital platform (physical plus digital) will facilitate an exchange, disposal and purchase of old commercial vehicles. SAMIL aims to organize the pre-owned vehicle market by leveraging its digital auction ecosystem along with 100+ physical automalls spread across the country.

As a part of this agreement, SAMIL will provide its online, offline auction platforms to all potential buyers approaching dealerships of Ashok Leyland to sell their used vehicles and purchase new vehicles. The company claims to offer a quick turnaround time, best resale value and hassle-free processes. Shriram Group says that the customers can also avail the value benefits of allied services like parking, logistics, trade finance & insurance from SAMIL that will make the asset procurement process simpler.

Sharing his views over the tie-up, Sameer Malhotra, CEO, Shriram Automall India Limited said, “It gives us immense pleasure to collaborate with Ashok Leyland to mark their entry into the pre-owned vehicle market. SAMIL is living up to the mission to bring innovative digital solutions to enhance the customer experience to the next level. Through the OEMs expertise of the Commercial Vehicle Segment and our Phygital auctions platforms which include 100+ Automall network strength spread across India, we aim to create all-inclusive mobility solutions for buyers and sellers.”

Commenting on this business expansion, Sanjay Saraswat, Head – MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “With our aspirations to be an end-to-end mobility solutions provider, this partnership will help establish our presence in the pre-owned commercial vehicle segment. With our experience as one of the largest truck makers, this initiative will help debottlenecking the ecosystem through a consumer-centric digital solution which will serve as an easy-to-use touch point for our consumers. This initiative will also help in implementation of the Scrappage Policy at the grassroot level and help us move towards a greener future.”