Shell launches ‘used oil management service’ initiative

Shell today launched a used oil management service initiative to organise India’s waste oil disposal system and to increase the rate of re-refining, as it aims to achieve circular economy goals while reducing waste.

Used oil has been categorized as hazardous waste and contains harmful metals. Without proper disposal procedures in place, 50 per cent of all lubricants end up in the environment. India witnesses the generation of ~1.3 million tons of used oil annually of which, less than 15 per cent is re-refined.

This is part of Shell’s overall commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. As part of the initiative, Shell has partnered with used oil re-refiners to initiate the collection and re-refining of used oil on a pan-India basis.

Shell plans to strengthen its network of partners to further scale up the initiative in the coming years. The service aims to create an ecosystem for transitioning used oil disposal, which is acknowledged as being the biggest challenge in promoting circularity in the industry, to a formal setup. Shell intends to create awareness about best practices for waste oil management and help set standards for RRBO in collaboration with refiners and industrial partners.

Speaking at the launch, Mansi Tripathy, Vice President, Shell Lubricants Asia Pacific, said, “Used oil management service is the latest testament of how we are leading the process of reducing waste alongside the industry’s larger environmental footprint in India. We aim to play a pivotal role to embed circular economy in lubricants and see a high growth potential for this service to reduce waste and thereby, reduce our overall emissions. We will continue to seek opportunities to support our customers in reducing their emissions via our products and services.”

Debanjali Sengupta, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India said, “Being a solutions-driven, customer-centric organization is at the core of our business model. This initiative reinforces that value and will help us support our customers with a more holistic value proposition that goes beyond lubricants. Even more significant is the fact that we now have the opportunity to pioneer towards the first step towards a circular economy.”