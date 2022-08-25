Shell India partners Ohmium for green hydrogen energy solutions

Ohmium International has collaborated with Shell India to evaluate hydrogen applications, markets, and project opportunities in India and globally. As part of the collaboration, both parties intend to launch joint working groups to assess opportunities from the technical, commercial, and safety perspectives.

While Ohmium International is a green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures, and deploys PEM Electrolyzers, Shell is a diversified international energy company with a presence across upstream, integrated gas, downstream, renewable energy, and deep capabilities in R&D, digitalization, and business operations.

Ohmium’s unique interlocking modular PEM electrolyzers is claimed to provide a safer, modular, flexible, easy-to-install and maintain alternative to customized electrolyzers. The collaboration is positioned at elevating Shell’s ambition to help build a global hydrogen economy by developing the most competitive opportunities in the production, storage, transport, and delivery of hydrogen to end customers.

Nitin Prasad, Chairman, Shell Group of Companies in India, said, “We have set an ambitious goal of becoming a net-zero emissions business by 2050 with a target to reduce absolute emissions by 50% by 2030. Green hydrogen has a critical role in helping the world reach zero emissions. We plan to develop integrated hydrogen hubs to serve the industry and heavy-duty transport to be a leading player in this space.”

He further added, “This MoU with Ohmium is a step in our journey. We would like to work with Ohmium to make this a productive collaboration which would help us make our Hydrogen projects most competitive. We are keen to explore all opportunities to work with all our contract partners to continuously drive competitiveness in our projects.”

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Shell to explore green hydrogen opportunities and solutions worldwide. Shell has demonstrated tremendous ambition to become a net zero carbon business by 2050– we believe that green hydrogen is a critical component of that transition. We look forward to working with Shell to explore all the opportunities our electrolyzers enable,” said Arne Ballantine, CEO of Ohmium International.