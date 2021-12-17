Shell celebrates 1 million registered customers on its loyalty platform, Shell Go+ on the Shell Asia App. The mobile app allows customers to earn points on every transaction, and redeem them for a variety of special vouchers, offers and products.

Shell has announced that it has reached a milestone of over 1 million registered customers on its loyalty platform, Shell Go+ on the Shell Asia App. The mobile app was launched a year ago, and it allows customers to earn points on transactions and redeem them for vouchers, offers, and products. As part of the celebrations, Shell is offering 2X points to its members on all fuel transactions at any participating station. This offer is valid from 15th December till 31st December 2021 at participating Shell stations across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Telangana, AP, and Gujarat.

The app provides members with added benefits such as referral points and special member schemes, along with customised offers for a limited time, based on the usage of each member. Members can also track their transaction history at Shell and locate the nearest Shell stations. The “Shell Go+ India Program” can be accessed on the play store and App Store as part of the upgraded “Shell Asia” mobile app. All new and existing members stand to benefit from it.

Acknowledging this milestone, Sanjay Varkey, the Director of Shell Mobility India, said, “At Shell, we consistently focus on enhancing value and benefits to all our customers. We wish to thank our existing loyalty program base of over a million customers and look forward to sharing its benefit with more and more customers, to make their journeys better. This achievement is a testimony that our customers both trust and enjoy our offerings and we will continue to build on this to offer more in the years to come.”