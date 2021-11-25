Shell and Mahindra Racing partner to strengthen technical and commercial collaboration

Shell India has announced its new multi-year partnership with Mahindra Racing. The alliance is said to strengthen the technical and commercial collaboration between the two businesses.

Shell, one of the leading international energy companies in India, has announced that it has entered into a new multi-year partnership with Mahindra Racing. The company says that this alliance will strengthen the technical and commercial collaboration between the two businesses. Shell joined Mahindra Racing as a sponsor of their Formula E programme in December 2018 and this new agreement forms part of a wide-ranging co-operation between the two companies. 

Shell manufactures, distributes, and markets lubricants for Mahindra’s automotive and agricultural divisions in India and South Africa. Moreover, lubricants scientists from Shell’s global technology centres are working alongside Mahindra to develop new lubricant solutions which will drive performance improvement in their vehicles. The company says that the Formula E partnership offers an important opportunity for Shell to showcase its technical leadership in E-Fluids. 

Shell has formulated a bespoke E-Transmission fluid for Mahindra Racing’s M7Electro race car, which the company says played an important role in the team’s race-winning and podium performances in season 7. According to the energy major, this new specialized fluid enhances the efficiency of the transmission which helps improve the car’s performance on the racetrack. Speaking on the same, Debanjali Sengupta, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India said, “We are thrilled to announce the new chapter of our long-standing partnership with an industry leader like Mahindra.”

She further added, “As the preferred choice for racing fans and motorists alike, this will help us fruitfully highlight our best-in-class prowess in sustainable and high-performance mobility solutions. The collaboration also gives us the opportunity to create a symbiosis between learnings from our global legacy in motorsports, and new breakthroughs whilst further testing the efficiency of our product in rapidly evolving high-pressure situations. We hope to create an enthralling experience for not only our immediate consumers, but also racing fans across the country.”

Dilbagh Gill, CEO and Team Principal of Mahindra Racing said, “Shell has been an integral part of our Gen2 journey having joined us at the start of Season 5 and we are delighted that they will continue to be a part of the Mahindra Racing family as we make the transition into the next exciting phase of the championship and Gen3. We will continue our R&D collaboration in line with our ‘Race to Road’ technology development programme, to bring innovative and sustainable offerings to the world of electric mobility.”

