Shell aims to setup over 10,000 EV charging points across India by 2030

Global energy major Shell launched its first electric vehicle (EV) chargers in India, for the two- and four-wheeler segments in Bengaluru. And it plans to have more than 10,000 chargers deployed across India by 2030 through the Shell Recharge Stations.

The company says India is the first market for Shell to launch chargers for the two-wheeler segment. The electricity used by Shell Recharge chargers will be 100% green energy.

In the first phase of its launch, the energy company plans to set up charging stations in Bengaluru across its fuel stations located in Yeshwantpur, Marathalli, Old Madras Road, Brookefield and Kanakpura.

The company has plans to expand its EV charging infrastructure beyond its existing retail markets of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Assam, Andhra Pradesh. Shell will provide customised charging solutions at on-the-go locations such as Shell fuel stations, standalone EV hubs, home charging and destination locations.

For on-the-go and standalone EV hubs, the company will deploy 100 kilowatts (KW) and above direct-current (DC) fast chargers to enable fast charging and the lowest possible dwell time.

EV users will be able to operate these chargers through the ‘Shell Recharge India app’, available on both Android and iOS operating systems. The app provides a hassle-free, reliable EV charging experience to customers, allowing them to locate the nearest available charger, pick a charging method – by unit, time or by percentage and then make quick payments.

Shell says EV customers will also be able to view their charging status on a real-time basis. The company says it has a full product range of hardware solutions for different cases, such as providing capabilities around:

Simultaneous charging and cable connector configuration strategy – to increase the electric vehicle supply equipment utilisation and improve investment efficiency.

Modular designs enabling capabilities around upgrades.

Reliability and operation excellence ensuring higher uptime

Sanjay Varkey, Director, Shell Mobility India, said, “Being a solution-driven and customer-centric organisation, we have developed a world-class offering for the electric-mobility customers drawing upon our global expertise and capabilities.”

“The Shell Recharge proposition is based on unique insights that we picked up in our research and global experience. This enables us to provide safe, green, and integrated mobility solutions to our customers. We are excited to contribute to the electrification of mobility in India by rolling out the Shell Recharge network and look forward to serve the rapidly evolving needs of our customers,” he added.