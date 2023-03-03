Servotech Power Systems showcases EV chargers at Solar and EV Expo

EV charger manufacturer and solar solutions provider Servotech Power Systems is exhibiting its state-of-the-art EV chargers and solar products at the India Solar Expo held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, from 2 to 4 March 2023.

The founder and MD of Servotech, Raman Bhatia, remarked on the prospect of attending a significant event like India Solar and EV Expo. During the inauguration ceremony, Raman Bhatia, Founder and MD of Servotech Power, said, “As a company, we are committed to establishing Servotech as a leading player in the national and international renewable energy space. We aim to integrate renewable energy into people’s daily lives and create a cleaner, more sustainable future.”

The India Solar Expo provides a platform for companies like Servotech Power to showcase their products and ideas on expanding the use of renewable energy. The company will actively seek out connections with regional partners to explore potential collaborations throughout the event while showcasing its main line of product solutions and supporting technology.

Servotech Power’s EV chargers are another step towards the company’s commitment to promoting the use of renewable energy in transportation. The company is dedicated to promoting sustainable energy and contributing to a green future. The India Solar Expo is an opportunity for them to present their vision to a broader audience and establish long-term collaborations with experts in the field.