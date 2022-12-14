Servotech inks pact with National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI) to install solar-powered EV-charging carport

Servotech Power Systems has signed an agreement with India’s apex solar organisation, National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), to undertake the complete implementation of Solar-powered EV Charger-enabled carport as part of a pilot demonstration.

By way of this pilot project, NSEFI has afforded Servotech a whitespace to showcase its Solar and EV charging capabilities blended together in one innovation.

The carport is proposed to be installed at the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s (MNRE) premises in Delhi, which, in effect, will help gauge to replicate the setup at other strategic locations.

The project’s scope of work will involve Servotech carrying out the design, fabrication, and installation of PV plus storage carports with EV charging capabilities. This innovative structure will be put together with a 5kW solar system, equipped with two DC fast EV chargers of 11kW each.

Solar carports can be engineered to easily blend in with the surroundings and are designed to cover a range of automobile parking places. They can be personalised, enabling anything from rainwater collection to business branding. Further, solar carports can appreciate the value of the property and offer site owners secondary revenue opportunities.

The company said, this innovative project will accelerate bringing green mobility alternatives in the state and develop a climate-resilient, carbon-neutral transportation ecosystem to support the adoption of electric vehicles.

Sarika Bhatia, Whole-Time Director, Servotech Power Systems commented, “We are positive that this pilot will prove to be catalytic to other upcoming green energy solutions in the state. Delhi has long been known for its highly adaptive, embracing ecosystem, and the carport, installed right in the MNRE complex can serve as a lighthouse example, making a real statement on sustainability.”

Delhi has already rolled out electric buses in its roads with the aim of curbing its pollution problem.