Sensata Tech looks at battery management system as key growth driver but expects strong IC demand till 2025

The world of mobility is taking definitive strides towards sustainable form of transportation and is looking carefully at creating a fairly green ecosystem all over. Sensata Technologies is gearing in to tackle the challenge with key acquisitions in the electric space coupled with engagements with a host of marquee OEMs for BMS. However the US-based company, specialising in broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions is confident that the IC technology is not going way in a hurry.

IC demand seen continuing in near-term

Speaking exclusively to Financial Express Online, Sachin Dandavate, Marketing Manager, Sensata Technologies India believes that “Unless the ecosystem is ready across the Pan India electrification trend will take a little slow, but the IC segment will continue to grow in Indian market. So our drivers are basically the ICE of the OBD2. In the auto segment plus RDE implementation from 2023 and we also look for TRIM 5 and CP CP for the genset and the form track division. So those are the drivers who we look forward growth for Sensata India.”

Outlining the strong growth trends and the key drivers, Satish Borole, India Business Unit Head, Sensata Technologies India added that “Our last financial year was excellent and we look for the same year this in 2023. So our target this year is to exceed market growth.”

Betting on BMS

That said, the company has made some significant acquisition in the electrification with the eye on future. “I would say that Sensata is fully geared up to meet the challenges and it has already obviously product offerings for alternative fuel and electrification trend both. For electrification, we have products like rotor position sensor, insulation monitoring device, battery management system, battery current sensor, contactors and fuses. These basically take the major part of the battery disconnect or power connect and disconnect unit and we already have a large portfolio of tyre pressure monitoring sensor which are both IC and EV, ” explained Dandavate.

Speaking specifically about the growing BMS segment and Sensata’s role in the market that it is catering to across India, Borole pointed out that, “if I talk about the BMS, so the first philosophy of our is that we took an initiative to have this make in India. So we localize in the battery management system in India. As a result, global technology is getting produced in India and our vision is to have to cater the maximum share of business in the Indian market.” Though for BMS, Sensata’s market share is very small at the moment, the company has got “some nominations from the branded customers or listed OEM in India, but those SOP have not started yet. Further we are working with the majority of our passenger car and the commercial vehicle OEMs to engage with Sensata for the battery management systems and we are very close to get the business. Once we have this award, we will be leading this market.”