Semi Conductor Shortage Likely To Persist For This Full Calendar Year: Sunjay Kapur, ACMA

Sunjay Kapur, President, of ACMA while speaking to Express Mobility indicated that there is no quick resolution in the semiconductor shortage. The crisis is likely to continue by end of this calendar year.

With the rise of technology such as connected and electric, the consumption of semiconductors is also growing multifold in manufacturing mobility form factors. Moreover, the usage of semiconductors is growing across electronics and gadgets.

Sunjay Kapur, President, of ACMA while speaking to Express Mobility indicated that there is no quick resolution in the semiconductor shortage. The crisis is likely to continue by end of this calendar year. He highlighted that at present automotive industry consumes 7% of the total semiconductor produced but this will rise 20% due to electrification and connected technology.

However, he emphasised that manufacturing semiconductors in the country can happen through private and public partnerships as the investments are large and time to market is long.