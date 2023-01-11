SEG Automotive introduces high voltage machines for Indian market

With the focus on clean mobility,SEG Automotive India will showcase its High Voltage (HV) series at Auto Expo 2023 – Components. This scalable e-machine platform will help maximise vehicle range, the company claims.

Adaptable for a wide range of PC, LCV & CV applications, SEG Automotive’s HV series for the Indian market can provide solutions depending on the customer requirements as a standalone HV-machine, a full HV system solution, or individual HV components (relay, rotor and stator).

Market penetration of electric variants is already rising across different vehicle categories in India. For example, the electric two-wheeler segment has grown to 4.5% at the end of 2022 from 0.5% market penetration in 2020 and could scale beyond 30% in the next 5 years. The electric three-wheeler (L5) segment had already reached a 6.8% penetration in the first two quarters of 2022 and can go beyond 40% over the next five years with consistency in policy and support incentives.

Light commercial vehicles with 1.5 to 3.5 tonnes are the next big growth area, as they are used for last mile delivery across many segments. Their current electrification share is at 1% and expected to reach double digits by 2025.

Ferdinando Sorrentino, Global CEO of SEG Automotive said, “Our key advantage is that we bundle immense e-machine and manufacturing competence and a global production network in an agile company. Now we are leveraging this unique combination of know-how and speed to help create the electrified future of mobility. In India – and for the global markets, where as much as 70% of cars will be hybrids or fully electric already in 2030.”

Anil Kumar M R, President & Managing Director, SEG Automotive India added, “It is estimated that India’s electric vehicle market size will reach $152.2 billion by 2030. SEG Automotive India has already built a strong presence in this fast-growing industry with light electric mobility solutions. We will now launch a HV portfolio for the emerging market momentum in India under the mission of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. In this, we draw on our global technology and development competence to provide system solutions tailored to the local market. Our HV solutions will cover the PC, LCV and CV segment with best-in-class efficiency and durability.”

At the 16th edition of Auto Expo 2023 – Components show, SEG Automotive will display its innovative offerings for light electric vehicles, in addition to its HV product portfolio.