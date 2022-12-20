Scott Sports India rolled out its first Scott technology centre in Gurugram towards expanding the company’s presence and services in the north of India. The Swiss sporting company Scott Sports, completes 10 years of being present in India.

The store will offer a wide range of bicycles across – MTB, Road, Hybrid, Gravel & Demo Bikes. Scott Technology Centers have certified bike specialists who are trained mechanics to ensure bikes are to the highest quality standards.

According to the company, the brand has targeted an overall 10,000 units of sales from Scott and its sister brands Bergamont and Avanti in FY2023. Scott launched the STC in Gurugram in association with Bicycle Adda.

STC provides other features to Scott’s every customer which include Test Rides that allow every potential rider to choose from a wide range of bikes available at the Scott Technology Center for a test ride before actually deciding on their ideal bike.

Jaymin Shah, MD, Scott Sports India said, “Scott technology centre is designed according to global standards, keeping in mind the needs of the Indian consumer and encouraging the consumer to take up cycling.”

He added, “In addition to products, a customer can also avail of the exclusive bike fit service which has been developed in collaboration with Radlabor, Germany. The consumer has the opportunity to test, and try many of our products which makes this store a must-visit.”

Scott Technology Centers also offers a complete range of Scott Bikes and accessories from the brand Syncros. Similarly, with accessories, parts, apparel & equipment, the store features a distinct, sizable service area to ensure that the unique space is set aside for after-sales service.