Scott Sports India launches Avanti Giro FM1 in India

After tasting success in New Zealand and Australia, Avanti Giro FM1 is set to make its debut in India. Scott Sports India will mark the journey for Avanti bicycles in the Indian market.

Scott Sports India is a well-known bicycle brand in the country. It has today announced the introduction of another legendary bicycle from New Zealand in the country – Avanti Giro FM1. The Avanti will be a household name in the country. It caters to a large demographic with its products across the world. The Avanti Giro FM1 is an Olympic medal-bagging bicycle, and it will be sold in the country for both men and women.

Avanti bikes are designed at the company’s headquarters and feature high-end tech to fit every rider’s needs. The brand has been selling bicycles since 1985 and is pushing boundaries to make bicycles lighter and stiffer without compromising on agility. Talking of the brand logo, it is a Falcon, which portrays the ideology to break free.

The Avanti Giro FM1 showcases high-end production techniques. The bicycle features smooth welds on the lightweight frame, which is made of aluminium. The Microshift Acolyte drivetrain on the FM1 is an exemplary unit as well. Moreover, women riders will not be left unattended by the brand. A specially-designed frame for women riders is seen on the company’s female-centric offering, along with a high-density saddle.

Scott Sports India will retail the GIRO FM1 models in the country at an attractive introductory price of Rs. 40,990 in two paint schemes – red and white. The bicycles will be available at 70+ dealers.

Commenting on Avanti’s launch in India, Mr. Jaymin Shah, Managing Director, said “We are extremely excited to launch Avanti Bikes – our third cycling brand in India from the SCOTT group. Avanti represents a unique opportunity because it is a product designed specifically for the southern hemisphere countries. After being in New Zealand & Australia, we look forward to Avanti Being in India”.

Further adding, “We aim to have 100 dealer partners across the country with 12 models launching over the next 6 months, which will include kids bikes, road bikes & commuter bikes. We aim to add more kids, teenagers, and commuters to the cycling community in India.”