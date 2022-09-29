Schneider Electric lays foundation for its Rs.300 crore new facility in Telangana Hyderabad

Schneider Electric, a digital transformation of energy management and automation company, on Thursday held the ground breaking ceremony of its upcoming Rs 300 crore state-of-the-art smart facility at GMR Industrial Park near here.

The ceremony was graced by KT Rama Rao, Minister of IT, Industries, Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India and Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, an official release said.

Spread over 18 acres, the upcoming unit will be the company’s second factory in Telangana, serving as a harbinger of growth while strengthening resilience in supply chain operations, it said.

The new facility will be developed in two phases. The first phase with two lakh sq. ft. facility area is expected to be completed in September 2023.

“I congratulate Schneider Electric on this momentous occasion. The upcoming smart factory will greatly contribute to the state’s economy, which is bolstering its position as a leading investment hotbed. With India rising as an economic powerhouse, the opportunities are huge. We believe this facility, apart from catering to the needs of the industry, will also magnify revenue generation opportunities and boost job creation,” Rama Rao said.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony, Emmanuel Lenain said, Schneider Electric’s decades-long presence in India is a success story that mirrors the strength of the Indo-French partnership and France’s commitment to helping India meet its sustainable development goals.

“Today is a proud moment for us. The new upcoming state-of-the-art smart factory is testament to our commitment towards making Hyderabad a leading manufacturing hub in the country. We will be investing over INR 300 crore in this project, which will in turn create additional 1,000 jobs,” Anil Chaudhry, Zone President, India and CEO & MD Schneider Electric India said.