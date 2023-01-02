German automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler India will showcase its wide product portfolio from its automotive aftermarket division at the Auto Expo Components 2023. The company will showcase products for transmission, engine, chassis, wiper blade, lubricants and battery.

The three brands – LuK, INA and FAG – offer clutch release systems, engine and transmission applications, as well as chassis applications. Additionally, a wide range of lubricants and other consumable products under Schaeffler TruPower brand will be showcased.

Debasish Satpathy, President – Automotive Aftermarket, Schaeffler India said, “Today, Automotive Aftermarket division has close to over 1,800 SKUs in our portfolio with strong presence in around 125 cities across India. Moreover, the Schaeffler TruPower product line, which has been initiated and executed completely in India, now has a strong market presence and availability across the network, supporting the business.”

“Auto Expo gives us a platform to exhibit our tailor-made solutions for aftermarket, which is a continuously growing segment and has been a prominent part of Schaeffler India’s portfolio. We plan to enhance our presence by further adding to this portfolio in 2023 to have a deeper presence across the network,” he added.

The component supplier says the transition in the mobility segment must be supported with innovative aftermarket products that are tailor made for India.