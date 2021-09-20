Schaeffler opens first production plant dedicated to electro-mobility

Schaeffler opens a new plant in Szombathely, Hungary, its first production plant fully dedicated to electro-mobility. The new plant also doubles up as the company's new centre of excellence for the production of components and systems.

By:September 20, 2021 1:37 PM
schaeffler new plant hungary

Schaeffler opens its first production plant dedicated to electro-mobility in Hungary, which also gives the company a new centre of excellence for the production of components and systems for electrified powertrains. The new facility has opened up 150 new job positions. Schaeffler aims to make its production carbon-neutral by 2030 globally, and this plant is a major step for the company to achieve the same.

The new plant is spread across 15,000 square meters of space, dedicated to producing powertrain components and solutions, like electric motors and hybrid drives. As per the company’s official statement, the factory is “Designed as a factory for tomorrow, and it features a high degree of automation, modular production buildings, and end-to-end digitalisation. Automated production lines and extensive use of industrial robots guarantee the clean, dust-free environment required by sensitive production processes used for assemblies such as stators and rotors and the integration of magnets for synchronous and asynchronous motors.”

The company will increase its round-the-clock output capacity to 800,000 by 2023 and aims at further increasing its annual capacity to 1.8 million by 2029. Speaking about the new factory, Dr Jochen Schröder, the President of the E-Mobility division at Schaeffler AG, said, “Schaeffler has conquered its place in the e-mobility market with products that offer the combined benefits of superior technology, cost-effectiveness and sustainability. The Schaeffler Group expects to be generating new orders of between 2 and 3 billion euros annually from its e-mobility business from 2022 on. Szombathely will make a major contribution towards this growth as a centre of excellence operating in close alignment with our main electro-mobility plant in Bühl, Germany.”

The new facility is located three kilometres away from Schaeffler’s other plant that was opened in 1996. The new company will derive its electricity with solar panels, which will help save almost 4,000 metric tons of CO2 annually. The plant will reuse treated wastewater, has LED lighting, will have on-site outdoor nature zones, and an organic pond.

Klaus Rosenfeld, the CEO of Schaeffler AG, said, “Our new facility in Szombathely is a milestone in the transformation of our company and embodies our strategic priorities of innovation, agility and efficiency. The goal is sustainable mobility, and we are determined to make real progress in that direction as a key technology partner for our customers by leveraging our global network of production facilities. The new plant also highlights our ambitions to continue our strong growth in e-mobility.”

