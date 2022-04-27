Schaeffler India net profit rises to 13.2% in Q1 FY22

Schaeffler India Limited, the industrial and automotive supplier released its net profits for Q1 22 and the company has recorded a net profit of INR 2,071 million.

Industrial and automotive supplier, Schaeffler India Limited, today announced that the Board of Directors approved the results for the first quarter, which ended March 31, 2022. The company’s net profit for the quarter was INR 2,071 million, and the net profit margin stood at 13.2%.

Total revenue from operations for the quarter (Q1’22) was INR 15,675 million, 19.0% higher than the corresponding quarter of 2021 and 2.9% higher than the preceding quarter (Q4’21).

PBT for the quarter (Q1’22) was INR 2,772 million, 49.0% higher than the corresponding quarter of 2021 and 7.9% higher than the preceding quarter (Q4’21). The company’s PBT margin for the quarter stood at 17.7%, compared to 14.1% during the corresponding quarter of 2021.

Commenting on the results, Harsha Kadam, Managing Director, said, “The year 2022 started well for us, despite the headwinds from rising inflation and the emerging geopolitical situation. Our balanced business portfolio with traction in our exports segment helped us continue the momentum.”

He added, “We delivered resilient margins despite the ongoing market challenges on the back of our sustained countermeasures and improved business mix. We are committed to delivering on our financial and operating metrics while creating long-term value for our stakeholders with an unaltered focus on doing business sustainably.“