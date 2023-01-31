Schaeffler India displays solutions for construction and mining industry at Bauma CONEXPO 2023

Leading automotive and industrial supplier is showcasing its comprehensive portfolio for construction machinery, mining machinery, and construction vehicles at the ongoing Bauma CONEXPO India 2023 at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida.

The company says it has consistently focussed on localisation of its core product portfolio to attract customers who are keen to upgrade their machinery with world-class quality components, locally.

Schaeffler is displaying high-precision products in the bearing arrangements of the cylindrical roller, needle roller, tapered roller, deep groove ball, and planetary gears. The company says its flagship line of bearings under the brand X-Life enables significant performance improvement while reducing product lifecycle carbon footprint. Automotive technology solutions for off-road applications and e-mobility facilitates high energy efficiency and world-class quality standards.

Harsha Kadam, MD & CEO Schaeffler India; President Industrial Business India said, “The Bauma CONEXPO India is an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our core technology products made here in India. We are confident to etch an impact in the sustainable, high-technology solutions space among key stakeholders in the construction and mining industry. We are keen to interact with customers and decision-makers of the industry and have quality discussions on our efforts to locally manufacture sustainable products to achieve carbon neutrality.”

Furthermore, it says digitalisation is at the core of lifetime solutions, applications help in optimising, (re)installing, rebuilding, and operating & maintaining. The cloud computing capability of Schaeffler Optime lifetime solutions enables faster data storage and analytics. Schaeffler SmartCheck is a compact, innovative, modular solution enabling continuous monitoring of machinery on a de-centralised basis. Automatic lubricators from the Concept family supply adequate lubrication at the right points and at the right time. These smart solutions are suitable for early detection of rolling bearing damage, maintain high performance of machineries, and prevents possible downtime.

Key products on display at Bauma CONEXPO India: