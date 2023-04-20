Schaeffler India appoints Seshan Iyer as President for Industrial biz

Leading industrial and automotive supplier Schaeffler India has appointed Seshan Iyer as the President – Industrial India.

In his new role Iyer will be responsible for formulating and executing the strategy to drive the growth of Industrial Business for Schaeffler India. He brings almost three decades of experience with various organisations in the Industrial Business domain.

His last role was with Bonfiglioli Transmission as Vice President Sales & Marketing where he was responsible to steer the Industrial Business for Bonfiglioli in India which included driving OE and channel sales, managing new business development for various Industrial sectors, formulate growth strategies, identify , develop and launch new products for target markets and competence building of the sales team. Earlier to that, he held various sales leadership roles at Dalmia Refractories, TDW India and Cooper Roller Bearings Company.

Iyer was also previously associated with Schaeffler as Head OEM Sales – Heavy Industry & MRO. He will be based at Schaeffler’s India corporate office in Pune and report to Harsha Kadam, MD and CEO.

“Being a global leader in industrial sectors, we are constantly strengthening our leadership talent to achieve our growth plans. We believe that Seshan’s rich experience and expertise in the field of sales and accompanying knowledge of the market will ensure Schaeffler India’s growth in the Industrial business sector,” said Kadam.

Seshan said, “I am particularly excited about the opportunity to support Schaeffler India’s growth and development in the field of industrial applications. I am confident that by leveraging our collective strengths, we can continue to develop cutting-edge industrial solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”