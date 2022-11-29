Schaeffler inaugurates new software development centre in Pune, to invest 10 million euros

Schaeffler, is expanding its software and electronics expertise and inaugurated a new center of competence in software development in Pune. The company will be investing 10 million euros in its new location and software for its automotive components and systems especially for e-mobility and chassis applications will be developed here in the future as a strategically important part of a powerful international R&D network.

The newly formed entity Schaeffler Technology Solutions India is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Schaeffler Group and will be employing 200 engineers in India by end of 2022. They will be part of Schaeffler’s E-Mobility business division. The company plans to ramp up the development team in India over next few years, making the country a main location and competence center for software and electronics development for Schaeffler.

Uwe Wagner, Chief Technology Officer at Schaeffler, said, “Strengthening competencies in mechatronics, electronics, and software plays a decisive role in Schaeffler’s company strategy Roadmap 2025. In this way, we will actively shape the transformation toward sustainable and electrified mobility. As part of the Schaeffler global R&D network, the newly established entity Schaeffler Technology Solutions India in Pune will here play a key role. ”

Schaeffler already offers a very broad range of solutions for electric drives and is aiming for major growth in this area. The company develops everything from individual electromobility components to highly complex systems such as a 4in1 electric that integrates electric motor, power electronics, transmission, and thermal management into one comprehensive system.

“To further strengthen and expand this position, we will rely on a global R&D network for software and electronics development in the future. Our newly formed entity Schaeffler Technology Solutions India in Pune will become a main location in this network,” added Dr Jochen Schröder, head of the E-Mobility business division of Schaeffler.

During the first nine months in 2022, the e-mobility business at Schaeffler totaled an order intake of 4.7 billion euros relating to the E-Mobility business division.

The engineers at the new technology center in Pune will be contributing to this business in the areas of software development, electronics, mechatronics, and validation which are key to seamlessly blend electrical and mechanical components for overall system reliability and efficiency.

Yogesh Patwardhan, Director, Schaeffler Technology Solutions India said, “We leverage local strengths that the world has to offer and India has long established itself with its vast engineering talent availability. Schaeffler has a strong base in India already and this center was a natural extension of our commitment to expand our local footprint.“

Schaeffler develops and manufactures a diverse mix of efficient and sustainable drive solutions for a wide range of applications – everything from bicycles to 40-tonne trucks. The new development center in India will contribute in multiple projects focusing on a range of complex functional safety topics from quality management to ASIL D applications and cybersecurity, leveraging AUTOSAR platform and architecture.