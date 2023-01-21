SBI General Insurance, Himachal Pradesh Police, Doers NGO work towards enhancing road safety

SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurance companies has associated with Doers NGO, to support Himachal Pradesh police in bringing down the number of road mishaps. As part of the CSR program, SBI General will provide a well-equipped ambulance which will provide immediate medical care to the road accident victims in Mandi district within the ‘Golden hour’. The association involves SBI General, Doers NGO, Himachal Pradesh Police and Civil Hospital, Sundarnagar with an aim to provide timely treatment and facilitate lifesaving medical resources for road accident victims.

In addition, its association with Himachal Pradesh Police, SBI General has provided road signages to increase awareness and highlight cautions at various accident-prone areas on the highway, thereby aiming to prevent road mishaps.

According to a report by Ministry of Road Transports and Highways Transport (MoRTH) Research Wing, road accidents in India kills almost 1.5 lakh people annually. India accounts for almost 11 percent of the accident-related deaths in the World. With the objective of reducing this number through preventive measures like signages and access to immediate medical care through ambulance support in case of accidents, SBI General has joined hands with Himachal Pradesh Police with the support of Doers NGO. Civil Hospital has also contributed towards the same. The flag off event was held in Mandi in the presence of Madhu Sudan Sharma, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Central Range Mandi, Shalini Agnihotri, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Mandi, Ashwani Kumar, Additional District Magistrate, Mandi, Shatrughan Singh, Company Secretary & Compliance Officer, SBI General Insurance, Shefali Khalsa, Head – Brand, Corporate Communications & CSR, SBI General Insurance, Dr. Devender Kumar Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, Mandi and Navneet Yadav, Founder & Program Director, Doers.

Kishore Kumar Poludasu, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance said, “As a part of our CSR programme, we have been actively working in the area of road safety for several years. It is heart-breaking to see rising numbers of casualties as a result of delayed medical assistance. Being a responsible corporate, we aim to contribute and support in reducing the number of road accidents.”