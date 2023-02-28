Savelife foundation undertakes tactical urbanism trial at the Sarita Vihar Intersection

With an aim to save lives and make Delhi roads safe for all, SaveLIFE Foundation (SLF), with support from BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and in close partnership with the Delhi Government and the Delhi Traffic Police has launched a Tactical Urbanism Trial at the Sarita Vihar Intersection.

As per the Delhi Traffic Police, the Sarita Vihar Intersection witnessed a total of 50 crashes between 2017 and 2021, 19 of which were fatal. Five fatalities were recorded each in 2017 and 2019, making these two years periods when the highest number of fatalities on record were registered at the Intersection. During this 5-year period, the highest number of road crashes– amounting to 12 such incidents–were registered in 2019 and 2021.

Tactical Urbanism (TU) trials are temporary, quick and relatively low-cost interventions, which test out urban design, transportation planning and infrastructural changes for improving road safety for all road users, especially the most vulnerable, like pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorised transport users. Once the interventions are proven, the relevant Government agencies are expected to make them permanent.

As part of the Zero Fatality Corridor (ZFC) initiative, SaveLIFE Foundation tests temporary urban design interventions. An essential component of these trials is road space redistribution to ensure modal equity, road geometrics modification, traffic channelisation, vehicular speed reduction, and addition of pedestrian and cyclist safety infrastructure.

The Sarita Vihar Intersection is a tri-junction located on Mathura Road in Delhi, connecting Delhi to Noida and Faridabad. The Intersection is connected to Jasola Apollo in the west, Badarpur in the east and Madanpur Khadar Village towards the north. It is well-connected by public transport including metro connectivity through the Sarita Vihar Metro Station. The Rama Krishna Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, a government school, is located in close proximity to the Intersection.