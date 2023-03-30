SaveLIFE Foundation launches Tactical Urbanism Trial in Bangalore

The SaveLIFE Foundation (SLF), with support from HDFC ERGO General Insurance and in close partnership with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Bengaluru Traffic Police has launched a Tactical Urbanism Trial at the Bommanahalli Junction.

Tactical Urbanism (TU) trials are temporary, quick and relatively low-cost interventions, which test urban design, transportation planning and infrastructural changes for improving road safety for all road users, especially the most vulnerable, like pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorised transport users. Once the interventions are proven, the relevant Government agencies are expected to make them permanent.

As part of the Zero Fatality Corridor (ZFC) initiative, SaveLIFE Foundation tests temporary urban design interventions. An essential component of these trials is road space redistribution to ensure modal equity, road geometrics modification, traffic channelisation, vehicular speed reduction, and the addition of pedestrian and cyclist safety infrastructure.

A T-junction located at the intersection of National Highway 44 and Begur Road, the Bommanahalli Junction is also in the vicinity of two metro stations, which contribute to heavy pedestrian footfall. With an average of approximately 65,000 pedestrians and approximately 2,28,000 vehicles using the location on a daily basis, the Bommanahalli Junction experiences heavy pedestrian footfall and vehicular movement.

Vivek Jaiswal, Regional Officer, Bengaluru, NHAI, said, “Of the 34 crashes registered between 2018 and 2021, 14 involved pedestrians. NHAI is committed to finding unique, innovative solutions for it. These TU trials will help find apt solutions necessary to address the concerns identified at Bommanahalli Junction and make it safer for all road users.”

The major TU interventions undertaken at the Bommanahalli Junction include the provision of dedicated waiting spaces and continuous crosswalks and pathways for pedestrians. To reduce the conflict between different types of road users at the Junction, the interventions undertaken include carving out dedicated space for auto stands and parking, the provision of pick-up and drop-off spaces, road geometry correction and the installation of wayfinding signages, both for pedestrians and vehicles.

Commenting on it, Piyush Tewari, CEO, SaveLIFE Foundation said, “The Tactical Urbanism trials undertaken by SLF within its Zero Fatality Corridor programme use data, evidence and design thinking to determine the best possible solutions for saving lives.”

This redesigning at the Bommanahalli Junction has led to a 58 percent reduction in the total pedestrian exposure distance and a 263 percent increase in the public space available for pedestrians. Launched on March 28, this is the second Tactical Urbanism trial conducted in Bengaluru, with the previous one conducted specifically as a Child Safe Zone at Peniel School, Ayyappanagar.