Satyen Sail to head Mobility business at Magenta

Magenta Mobility has appointed Satyen Sail as its new Mobility Business Head as the company gears up for growth post its recent investment. In his new role at Magenta Mobility, Satyen will work closely with the founders and the board to grow the mobility business, focusing on developing operational excellence.

Satyen has over 27 years of work experience with international brands such as Coca-Cola, Vodafone, Kingfisher and Reliance. He has also been an entrepreneur and a professional in the electric mobility field. Before joining Magenta, he worked on fleet operations with Lithium.

Maxson Lewis, Founder and MD of Magenta Mobility said, “Satyen is a highly respected personality in the e-mobility space and known for having a hands-on approach to the EV fleet ecosystem. He has successfully built and grown businesses in the logistics space using electric vehicles. We are glad to have him join the Magenta team.”

“He will drive our overall business plans with a focus on building strategic client relationships and partnerships. His leadership and business acumen will enable us to chart the next growth phase for Magenta Mobility. We remain committed to pushing industry benchmarks on business excellence.” he further adds.

“Since its inception, I have been tracking Magenta, which has shown all the makings of becoming a key pillar in India’s journey of decarbonizing the transportation sector. Like I often say, Electric Mobility is the future, and I am glad to have joined the Magenta family,” stated Satyen Sail, Business Head of Magenta Mobility.

Earlier last month, the brand announced the investment by two marquee investors – bp Ventures and Morgan Stanley. Previously, Magenta has been invested in by HPCL, JITO, Lets Venture and Dr Kiran Patel.