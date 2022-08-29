Sany Bharat expands presence in India

Sany Bharat, a manufacturer of construction equipment, heavy machinery and renewable energy solutions is expanding its presence in the country.

The latest development is the opening of new 4S dealership offices in Karnataka and Chennai along with the inauguration of a 3S branch office in Tirupati.

The company, in a statement, said that the Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema markets are witnessing a growing demand for its construction equipment and the newly inaugurated dealerships are poised to make inroads into untapped markets.

Sany said that the 4s model offices in Vijayapura and Chennai adopt a full-service approach that brings together sales, service, spare parts and stocking to enhance the retail experience of their customers.

On the other hand, the 3S (sales, service and spare parts) branch in Tirupati will aim to fortify Sany’s position in the region and establish a crucial link between customers and the company.

Dheeraj Panda, Chief Operating Officer, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Sany Heavy Industry, said, “We firmly believe that the newly inaugurated modern day dealership offices in these key cities will enhance scalability options and expand our footprint by reaching potential customers.”



“It’s not just about offering equipment to our customers, Sany Bharat aims to provide enhanced retail experience that helps to serve our customers across the product’s life cycle in the most effective way.”, Panda added.



Earlier this year, Sany Bharat strengthened its technology line as it unveiled 22 new products at EXCON 2022. The company said that its new range comes with technologically advanced designs, ease of operability and reliability and will be available at their dealership network across the country.

As the construction equipment market is gaining prominence rapidly, Sany Bharat said that it will make efforts to adopt the 4s model in other untapped markets as well.