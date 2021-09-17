Sany surpasses JCB to become the largest excavator seller globally in 2020

Sany, an Indian company that manufactures heavy equipment and excavators, managed to sell 98,705 excavators around the globe last year, registering a 15% market share globally.

Sany, India-based construction equipment and heavy machinery manufacturer, has surpassed big brands such as Caterpillar and JCB to become the largest excavator seller globally in 2020. As per an official release by the company, Sany sold 98,705 excavators around the world in 2020, registering a 15% market share globally.

In India, Sany sits at the helm in the Cranes and Piling Rigs segments. Over the years, Sany has expanded its product range, from offering 3 models of excavators in 2014, to 26 models on offer in India today. The Pune-based company offers products that can handle between 2 and 80 tons. The company, apart from manufacturing excavators, is into heavy equipment, mining machinery, and renewable energy.

Commenting on the achievement, Deepak Garg, the Managing Director of Sany India and South Asia, said, “Indeed, it’s a proud moment for all of us. After all the hardships and struggles, the milestone that Sany has achieved on a global platform is absolutely commendable. We would like to thank our customers for reposing immense faith in our brand and making Sany the No. 1 Excavator brand globally. This accomplishment is the clear validation of a strong bond with our customers that Sany has made over the years.”

“On this momentous occasion, I want to congratulate all our employees for making this possible in the midst of uncertainty. The achievement illustrates Sany’s unwavering vision and commitment towards its goals. It also further encourages us to continue adding new technologies into our upcoming product range and deliver the best construction equipment and heavy machinery solutions to the customers.”

