Sanjiv Bajaj, Pawan Munjal, R Dinesh elected CII’s office-bearers for 2022-23

The not-for-profit body works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India, partnering industry, government and civil society, through advisory and consultative processes.

The newly constituted National Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), a non-governmental trade association and advocacy group has announced its new office-bearers for the year 2022-23.

The trade body has appointed Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman & MD, Bajaj Finserv as the President; Pawan Munjal, chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp as the President-Designate and R Dinesh, Executive Vice Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions as the Vice President for 2022-23.

Bajaj who has been engaged with CII for several years at the State, Regional and National level succeeds T V Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel. Earlier Bajaj was the President-Designate for 2021-22 and the chairman of the Western Region during 2019-20. He has led CII National Committees on Insurance & Pensions and CII Taskforce on Fintech.

Munjal takes over as CII President-Designate for 2022-23 and is closely associated with CII for almost 30 years. He has been the Chairman of CII Northern Region during 1996-97 and has led several CII National Committees including on Sports, Environment and Technology & Innovation.

R Dinesh has been associated with CII for more than 2 decades and will assume the role of VP for 2022-23. He has been the Chairman of CII Southern Region during 2018-19 and has held several positions in CII as Chairman of National Committees on Logistics, CII Family Business Network India Chapter Council, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, CII Institute of Logistics Advisory Council to name a few.