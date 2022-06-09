Sanjeev Prasad joins PumPumPum as Advisor

PumPumPum, a leading used car leasing and subscription platform has appointed Sanjeev Prasad as an Advisor to the company. He will act as a guide and advisor to the leadership team on the business strategy for the upcoming expansion plans and will share recommendations for aligning the company’s operations.

PumPumPum says Prasad is a veteran in the Indian vehicle leasing industry and had introduced the concept of leasing and fleet management to India in 1999 with LeasePlan. During this stint, he worked as the operations director, commercial director, before being appointed as the MD of the company for 14 years.

Tarun Lawadia, Founder and CEO, PumPumPum, said, “ PumPumPum is on a growth trajectory and needs the expertise of seasoned professionals who can advise and contribute to elevate PumPumPum’s current standing in the market. I am elated to announce and welcome Sanjeev Prasad as an Advisor to the company. His experience in establishing LeasePlan in the country coupled with his in-depth understanding in this space will help PumPumPum to become the industry leader in the leasing segment and go-to solution for used cars.”

Sameer Kalra, Co-Founder and CGO, PumPumPum, said, “It is an honour and privilege to welcome Sanjeev on our Advisory board. His deep understanding of the mobility space shall play a pivotal role in our growth journey from here on. His expertise and experience to manage scale will play a significant role in keeping us ahead in our learning curve. Leveraging his expertise, we are looking forward to stitching strategic partnerships and roll out Innovative products that help create value for our customers and stakeholders.”

Prasad believes that India is finally ready to explore the potential of leasing of used cars in the corporate segment. He is of the idea that a leasing/ subscription model is a more suited model when considering the administrative and financial aspects.

Sanjeev Prasad said “PumPumPum’s business model is soon going to be the future of used car ownership in the country. There is a mobility space to serve the needs of customers, where the short- and long-term mobility is already being addressed by existing players via self-drive and leasing, but the vacuum in between has been identified and continuously being filled by PumPumPum. Its unique and futuristic business model, leadership team and the team’s ability for high-paced execution led abilities have made it a complete recipe for continued success. Coming on board as an advisor at PumPumPum was a conscious decision and I am looking forward to working with Tarun and Sameer to unlock the immense potential of the used car mobility space and advise them on how they can further elevate the brand.“