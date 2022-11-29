scorecardresearch
Sanjay Jorapur is a HR veteran, with leadership level experience in Technology, Engineering and Automation domains

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Sanjay Jorapur appointed as President HR of Ashok Leyland 

Ashok Leyland, India’s commercial vehicle manufacturer, announced the appointment of Sanjay V Jorapur as President & Head of  HR.  The company said Amanpreet Singh, currently President & Head HR will move on to a senior role  at Hinduja Group in Mumbai.

Sanjay Jorapur is a HR veteran, with leadership level experience in Technology, Engineering and Automation domains. He joins Ashok Leyland from HFCL Group where he was President of Group HR.

Dheeraj G Hinduja, Executive Chairman, said, “I am delighted to announce this appointment. Sanjay joins a strong leadership team and brings close to 3 decades of rich experience to Ashok Leyland. ‘People’ are the foundational pillars for us to achieve our Vision.” 

