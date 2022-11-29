Sanjay Jorapur appointed as President HR of Ashok Leyland 

Ashok Leyland, India’s commercial vehicle manufacturer, announced the appointment of Sanjay V Jorapur as President & Head of HR. The company said Amanpreet Singh, currently President & Head HR will move on to a senior role at Hinduja Group in Mumbai.

Sanjay Jorapur is a HR veteran, with leadership level experience in Technology, Engineering and Automation domains. He joins Ashok Leyland from HFCL Group where he was President of Group HR.

Dheeraj G Hinduja, Executive Chairman, said, “I am delighted to announce this appointment. Sanjay joins a strong leadership team and brings close to 3 decades of rich experience to Ashok Leyland. ‘People’ are the foundational pillars for us to achieve our Vision.”