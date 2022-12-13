Sanchiconnect to partner iCreate for ‘EVangelise 22’, a program for EV startup

Sanchiconnect, a community for Deep Tech startups, investors, and corporates announced a partnership with iCreate to support electric vehicles and mobility-focused programs for startups. Started in 2012, iCreate is supported by Gujarat State Government and the Centre to facilitate ‘Next Generation Entrepreneurship’.

iCreate partnered Sanchiconnect for the ‘Evangelise22’- Electric Vehicle Innovation Challenge where 18 early-stage startups holding intellectual property in the mobility sector will showcase their solution to investors and business partners.

Commenting on the signing of the MoU, Avinash Punekar, CEO iCreate said, “Deep-tech startups comprised almost 40% in the last few cohorts and we are delighted to partner with Sanchiconnect to bring this investment platform to our program and startups which will further strengthen our efforts.”

Commenting on the partnership, Sunil Shekhawat, CEO of Sanchiconnect said, “This partnership will empower iCreate supported ventures to tap the right opportunity on the investment and business front. Sustainability today is the key ask from both corporates and venture capital firms globally. EV and mobility startups are the major contributors to sustainability-related goals for any country.