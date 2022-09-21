Saietta showcases fully integrated eDrive technologies at IAA Transportation 2022

Saietta Group showcased heavy-duty eDrive innovations at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, each demonstrating the fast-track delivery of turnkey solutions for truck and bus OEMs.

An all-new Central Motor Concept makes its global debut. The package – integrating the motor, power electronics and gearbox, solution for global truck manufacturers transitioning to zero emissions.

Also presented for the first time at IAA Transportation is a fully-integrated eDrive solution for lightweight commercial vehicles up to two tonnes. It integrates into a single compact unit Saietta’s acclaimed Axial Flux Technology (AFT) motor, in-house developed power electronics unit, a modular gearbox, and bespoke axle architecture.

A new high-tech AFT in-wheel motor concept and a new eAxle Concept for heavy-duty vehicle manufacturers has also been unveiled for the first time.

In late 2021, Saietta Group acquired and integrated the well-established e-Traction business now known as Saietta Heavy Duty eDrive (HDE). With the addition of its technologies, facilities, and talented people, the company worked to apply its expertise in the development of turnkey solutions for the heavy truck market says Wicher (Vic) Kist, Saietta’s Chief Executive Officer.

Edgar Ooijman, Chief Commercial Officer, Saietta HDE, added: “Society has become completely reliant on the daily deliveries and services carried out by lightweight and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. But it’s no longer acceptable for these vehicles to pollute our cities – the places we call home – with noisy diesel engines. Saietta is working with vehicle manufacturers to apply its eDrive solutions to their products, helping them respond to regulatory and societal drivers to rapidly transition to zero emissions commercial transportation.”

Saietta’s Central Motor Concept has been designed to address three core engineering challenges facing heavy-duty commercial vehicle manufacturers: systems integration, optimal packaging and weight reduction. The technology platform can be tailored to specific OEM requirements to deliver optimum peak and continuous power, torque and speed.

In addition to its power density, the Central Motor Concept is lighter and more compact than other similar systems and houses an inverter, cooling system, high-speed motor and a planetary gear fixed-ratio transmission in an all-in-one package.

The inverter is an advanced silicon carbide semiconductor field-effect transistor (SiCFET) type, with a water jacket cooling system. And the high-speed motor is a robust and durable interior permanent magnet (IPM) design.

A number of high-tech components are incorporated into the Central Motor Concept to support vehicle manufacturers seeking complete systems integration. The package includes an integrated oil pump, standardised mounting flange, integrated tachograph sensor, DC HV input connectors and a position sensor assembly.

A high-tech fully integrated eAxle Concept is also being premiered by Saietta at IAA Transportation 2022.

The new eAxle Concept has been developed for heavy-duty vehicle manufacturers and benefits from two electric motors with added gearing and houses the entire powertrain at the rear of the axle, allowing OEMs the addition of extra batteries and battery cells; a range-extender system; or optimising cargo capacity.

Another solution presented at IAA Transportation 2022 is a fully integrated eDrive for lightweight commercial vehicle applications up to two tonnes GVW. A re-developed and re-designed AFT140 electric motor is packaged with integrated power electronics, a modular gearbox and bespoke axle architecture. This is a plug-and-play eDrive solution that can be rapidly integrated into existing and newly developed light commercial vehicle platforms.

Netherlands-based Duracar is showcasing its prototype last-mile delivery vehicle at IAA Transportation, featuring a Saietta fully-integrated eDrive.

Saietta is developing an in-wheel motor solution targeted for use within the last-mile delivery vehicle sector. The motor, transmission and mechanical brake packages into a 15-inch wheel allowing for more space for cargo or passengers.

Saietta’s in-wheel motor technologies offer an ideal solution for vehicle platforms that require maximum space efficiency by pushing the eDrive outboard into the wheel envelope. Such a configuration suits last-mile e-commerce delivery and refuse collection vehicles and autonomous people carriers.

An in-house-developed Saietta Electric Drive Diagnostics (SEDD) software application featuring full diagnostic and calibration eDrive system capabilities is also being demonstrated at IAA Transportation 2022.

Saietta recently concluded an over-subscribed funding round that resulted in new investment totaling £23 million. The company has also secured major new contracts with global OEMs in the heavy-duty vehicle market.