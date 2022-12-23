Saera Electric unveils new electric Golf Cart

Electric vehicle manufacturer Saera Electric has expanded its product portfolio as it unveiled its new electric Golf Cart for the Indian market.

The brand-new Golf Cart from Saera comes features a monocoque frame, bucket seats, a maintenance-free AC drive system and cabin lights. It also gets LED headlamps and tail lamps with inbuilt indicators and DRL. Additionally, this new electric golf cart features MacPherson suspension and 10-inch, all-terrain tyres. Moreover, it also gets hydraulic brakes, an auto lifter brake pedal and a digital speedometer with service alert.

Nitin Kapoor, Managing Director, Saera Electric said, “Our newest Electric Golf Cart is an addition to our current line-up in EVs, which is a golf buggy, is expected to further accelerate our growth in terms of productivity as well as market penetration,”

Saera Electric claims it was the first company to introduce an e-rickshaw in India with its brand Mayuri, which is the first to receive a vehicle approval certificate ICAT from the International Center for Automobile Technology. It also manufactures low-speed e-scooters under the Yogo Bikes brand. At present, Saera operates three manufacturing plants in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The primary operation of Saera is assembling and manufacturing cleaner and greener electric L3 category vehicles (e-rickshaw and e-cart loader) and low-speed electric two-wheelers.