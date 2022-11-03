Saera Electric partners Shriram Transport Finance for easy financing plans

Saera Electric has inked a financing tie-up with Shriram Transport Finance, to enable customers, planning to buy electric vehicle, avail easy financing options from Shriram Transport Finance.

The signature brand of Saera Electric Auto is Mayuri, popular for e-rickshaw and e-cart. The company also manufactures YOGO, the renowned 2W brand.

Saera Electric Auto said its latest collaboration with Shriram Transport Finance has enabled the company to take another step towards establishing its goal to accelerate the penetration of clean mobility on the Indian roads.

Managing Director of Saera Electric Auto Nitin Kapoor stated, “Shriram Transport Finance has long established its name in the financial sector with a wide range of financing facilities in more than 900 locations in India.”

Spokesperson of Shriram Transport Finance Company said, “we are optimistic that together we will make significant contribution towards reducing the country’s carbon footprint.”

Currently, Saera has three plants across the country. The first one is in Bhiwadi (Rajasthan), which has a production capacity of 24000 units. The second plant is in Bawal (Haryana) having a production capacity of 2 lakh units of electric two-wheelers and 36,000 units of three-wheelers in a year. A The third plant in Kosi (UP) having a production capacity of 24000 Units annually has also been set up.