Saera Electric MD Nitin Kapoor says work-life balance is key to employee retention

Nitin Kapoor, MD, Saera Electric believes that the biggest challenge before the industry is finding technically sound talent due to a huge demand-supply gap and high attrition rate.

What are the key general skills that you look to hire freshers?

Freshers with domain-related certifications such as internships, training programs and live projects along with academic qualifications are preferred by us because these certificates help them acquire desired skills and competency levels. But, it does not mean that one’s degree or academic qualifications are just to meet the eligibility. One should have clarity about the fundamental concepts. Finally, effective communication skills is of paramount importance.

What skills do you look for in potential employees on the shop floor?

Employees on the shop floor must be technically trained, they must be positive about up-skilling, re-skilling and self-development, behaviour-wise they should be adaptive and receptive, and must be familiar with safety rules and norms of the industry.

When hiring new talent, which are the streams of education/qualification that is preferable?

Education and qualifications vary from department to department and position to position. For shop floor workers the minimum requirement is a diploma/certificate from ITI while supervisors and junior engineers must possess a bachelor’s degree in the technical stream such as B. Tech and B.E.

What are the challenges you face when hiring new talent?

In present times, the biggest challenge before the industry is finding the technically sound talent for long-term association due to a huge demand-supply gap and high attrition rate. Reluctance to relocation is another concern because there cannot be any fixed project location. And, the problem we frequently face at the time of hiring is candidates’ sheer focus on remunerations and not work content.

Do you think there is a gap between academia and industry? How can this be bridged?

The gap is largely due to academia not generating the kind of talent we require for the EV Industry in general and Industry houses (OEMs) have to come forward to join hands with academia and prescribe specific courses and training while the courses are run by the academia which will be of immediate industry absorption.

What are you doing to attract, train and retain young professionals?

Since we believe in the collective growth of the organisation, employees are its integral part. We do everything for their professional development such as conducting both classroom and on-job training. Apart from this, we retain them by providing the best remunerations and facilities in the industry.

What is your hiring target for FY2023?

Saera Electric has expanded from 1 manufacturing unit to 3 manufacturing units (Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, Bawal in Haryana, Kosi in Uttar Pradesh). Due to this overwhelming growth, our production capacity and market outreach have increased tremendously and to maintain this growth, hiring is a continuous process at Saera Electric for all the 3 manufacturing units and growing market size.

Are there any additional training programs or courses that you have incorporated to upskill your existing workforce?

At manufacturing units, training is ongoing and very much part of the process itself. We also encourage industry expert’s interaction and sending staff to attend seminars and workshops, which further help to sharpen the skills

How do you ensure to retain your hardworking employees? Is fiscal incentives the only way to motivate employees?

Though fiscal incentives come above other incentives. Left alone, it is insufficient to keep employees motivated in the long-term. So, besides offering them good pay packages, we ensure their overall professional growth. An amicable work environment, progressive work culture, easy communication between employees and leadership, flexible policies and an active grievance redressal system ensure happiness and work satisfaction among employees.

What are the policies laid down to ensure work-life balance for your employees?

Work-life balance is the key to employees’ motivation and retention. To ensure work-life balance for its employees, Saera Electric has flexible scheduling options, healthcare and wellness plans for them, and leave on special occasions to employees.



