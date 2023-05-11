RunR Mobility and ReadyAssist to provide roadside assistance to EVs

RunR Mobility, an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, has announced its partnership with vehicle assistance player ReadyAssist after signing an after-sales service agreement to cater to its customers’ real-time breakdown problems using deep machine learning, data intelligence, and operations efficiency.

At a time when the auto industry is witnessing a surge in demand for EVs, inadequate after-sales services and roadside assistance continues to pose a major challenge for consumers. RunR Mobility, cognizant of the lack of adequate after-sales services, has joined hands with ReadyAssist to not only aid its customers but also strengthen the EV ecosystem.

The collaboration will allow RunR Mobility clients with a full yearly maintenance plan for their B2B 2W EVs, including periodic general servicing, PAN India roadside assistance, and warranty replacements.

RunR Mobility, at the behest of this collaboration, will also gain access to ReadyAssist’s workshops that are bolstered with EV servicing capabilities and skilled mechanics. Furthermore, it will be integral to ReadyAssist’s expansion plans of reaching 12,000 customers during the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023-34.

The company presently offers a 24/7 real-time breakdown service throughout 19000+ pin codes in 700+ districts in India. The technology-backed vehicle lifecycle management firm will also be deploying at least 100 specialised EV mechanics capable of servicing 3000 customers per month.

Setul Shah, Founder & CEO of RunR Mobility said, “Our partnership will enable us to leverage ReadyAssist’s expertise in auto services and utilize its cutting-edge technologies in streamlining services for our customers. The latest collaboration will not only enhance our service offerings but will also strengthen our position in the ever-evolving EV industry.”

Talking about the collaboration, Vimal Singh SV, Founder & CEO of ReadyAssist, said, “The partnership with RunR Mobility is aligned with our long-term objectives and will enable us to cater to more customers in their needs for services across touchpoints in the country. Through our collaboration, we look forward to contributing to our partner’s growth trajectory while envisioning our expansion route.”