Royal Enfield Scram 411 Launched In India For INR 2.03 Lakh

Royal Enfield launches the Scram 411 in India, priced at INR 2.03 lakh. The Royal Enfield Scram 411 is the road-biased version of the Enfield Himalayan and directly competes with the recently-launched Yezdi Scrambler.

In terms of design, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 retains most of the Himalayan’s aesthetics, apart from the small flyscreen, giving the new Enfield tourer a distinctive look. However, one can opt for the flyscreen from Royal Enfield as a genuine accessory.

Royal Enfield has also redesigned the plastics surrounding the fuel tank while giving the Scram 411 a one-piece seat. The Scram 411 also sports a cowl around the headlight and a single-pod instrument cluster. There is a long list of accessories for the new Royal Enfield Scram 411, including a navigation pod, and a host of others under the customisation program.

The new Scram 411 is available in seven colours, namely, White Flame, Silver Spirit, Blazing Black, Skyline Blue, Graphite Red, Graphite Blue, and Graphite Yellow.

Power is derived from the same engine that powers the Himalayan, a 411 cc, single-cylinder air and oil-cooled engine that makes 24.3 hp and 32 Nm of torque, with the help of a 5-speed manual gearbox. Braking duties are taken care of by disc brakes at both ends with a standard dual-channel ABS.