Roy Kurian joins Baxy Mobility as COO

Baxy Mobility currently manufactures a range of IC and electric passenger and cargo three-wheelers from its plant in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, where it has a capacity to produce 24,000 units per annum.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Roy Kurian joins Baxy Mobility as COO

Roy Kurian, former COO, Ampere Electric vehicles has now joined Baxy Mobility, a IC- and electric three-wheeler manufacturing company and part of the Continental Engines Group.

Prior to the new update, Kurian is well-known for his more than 15-year stint with Japanese two-wheeler company Yamaha Motor India, where he grew from the post of Regional Manager in 2003 to Senior VP of Sales & Marketing in January 2011.

He joined Pune-based electric two-wheeler company Tork Motors in 2019 as Senior VP of Sales & Marketing, before moving on to Ampere Electric Vehicles as COO in January 2021.

Baxy Mobility currently manufactures a range of IC and electric passenger and cargo three-wheelers from its plant in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, where it has a capacity to produce 24,000 units per annum.

The company is said to also have an R&D centre in Gurgaon, Haryana.

