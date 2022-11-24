Roy Kurian joins Baxy Mobility as COO

Roy Kurian, former COO, Ampere Electric vehicles has now joined Baxy Mobility, a IC- and electric three-wheeler manufacturing company and part of the Continental Engines Group.

Prior to the new update, Kurian is well-known for his more than 15-year stint with Japanese two-wheeler company Yamaha Motor India, where he grew from the post of Regional Manager in 2003 to Senior VP of Sales & Marketing in January 2011.

He joined Pune-based electric two-wheeler company Tork Motors in 2019 as Senior VP of Sales & Marketing, before moving on to Ampere Electric Vehicles as COO in January 2021.

Baxy Mobility currently manufactures a range of IC and electric passenger and cargo three-wheelers from its plant in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, where it has a capacity to produce 24,000 units per annum.

The company is said to also have an R&D centre in Gurgaon, Haryana.

Roy Kurian joins Baxy Mobility as CEO

Baxy Group is part of Continental Engines which has established an alliance with V.M. Motori, Italy, a Fiat group company, for manufacturing diesel engines for both automotive and stationary needs. VM Motori is a leading name in manufacturing of diesel engines and it has a strong customer base including names like Chrysler, Ford, General Motors, Alfa Romeo, Rover etc.