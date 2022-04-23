Rolls-Royce launches Black Badge Ghost in India at INR 12.25 crore

British luxury carmaker Rolls-Royce has launched its Black Badge Ghost in India at a price of INR 12.25 crore (including optional accessories and equipment). The Black Badge Ghost comes in line as an upgrade to their popular luxury sedan, Ghost.

The ex-showroom price, however, will only be revealed during the commissioning process as they are said to vary and depend on the customization options opted for by the customers, the company said in a press release.

The Black Badge Ghost has been equipped with a powerful 6.75-liter V12 engine that will be able to generate an extra 29 PS and 50 Nm of torque in comparison to the standard Ghost. The total power output has now increased to 600 PS and torque to 900 Nm. The new ZF 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox has been added that will allow the vehicle to channel the power to all four wheels.

In other additions, a new button reading ‘low’ has been incorporated on the gear rod that can be triggered to enable the ‘sport’ mode of the luxury sedan. The ‘sport’ mode is said to have the ability to depress the throttle to 90 percent, enabling the car to clock 0-100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds.

The gear shifting will too become as much as 50 percent faster. The Black Badge Ghost wheels will don the 21-inch bespoke composite alloy wheels.

The ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ chrome has been blackened along with the Pantheon grille. The signature high-glossy Black Piano is amongst the 44,000 finishes the customers can opt from – even bespoke paint scheme.