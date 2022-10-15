Riding towards a green future: Roles that mobility tech plays

By: Sunil Gandhi, CEO of JLNPhenix Energy

As the traditional barriers begin to fall, new innovations pave the way to making the world a better place to live. Sustainability has now become the need of the hour and is taking a firm grasp on several industries. As India is a developing nation that depends heavily on transportation, a new roadmap must envisage a decarbonising provision in the mobility sector.

It is a collective part of one of the four global goals stating sustainable mobility for the future as per the Global Mobility Report. Green mobility not only aims to reduce air and noise pollution but also addresses climate change through the adaptation of sustainable methods. Supporting the initiative are the advancements in mobility technology. It will not only transform the automotive industry but will also ensure a greener, cleaner, and less noisy future.

E-Mobility Tech: a catalyst for sustainability

The future of mobility is heading towards sustainability and it has gained prominence across the Indian subcontinent due to consumer awareness, government initiatives and big industry players entering the domain. According to the UN, transportation is responsible for one-quarter of all energy-related carbon emissions in the world. Also, the pandemic painted a picture in the minds of people, making them aware of the significance of a green and clean environment. Therefore, industry leaders came into action and decided to accelerate the adoption of EVs on the road to support the initiative of a green future as well as give customers quality of ownership and life.

E-mobility technology improves the efficiency of vehicles, which, in tandem, leads to a reduced need for energy while generating minimal carbon. Newer innovations in automotive components such as batteries, powertrains, and software technology are also disrupting the existing structure of the industry. Furthermore, new-age technologies such as AI, analytics, and ML are giving electric mobility an edge over its diesel and petrol counterparts.

The idea is to understand that the shift to EVs is bound to happen as they are economical and convenient for consumers, which also deals with the issue of climate change. To lessen the industry’s environmental impact, the sector is also re-examining every aspect of the value chain, including propulsion options, sourcing practices, sustainable supply chains, manufacturing procedures, technology breakthroughs, and strategic alliances.

Component-level innovations are making things easier

Despite the worldwide pandemic crisis, electric vehicles penetrated the markets and were widely accepted by consumers across the world. To cater to the needs of the industry, automotive manufacturers are considering electric powertrains as the future of commercial vehicles. The electric powertrain includes the components that deliver the required power generated by the battery and motor to the tyres for sufficiently running on the road surface. In addition to the efficiency of the motor and the battery system of the vehicle, innovations, scalable applications, and over-the-air upgradation solutions are being considered for the powertrain systems.

Moreover, the emergence of connected technologies has given a new dimension to the automotive industry. In addition to being electric, vehicles have become connected with next-gen HMI(Human Machine Interface) systems serving functions to make the vehicle safer, communicate efficiently, optimize the battery power and monitor energy consumption.

Also, HPC (High-Performance Computers) is leading the way in making every vehicle component energy efficient. As a result, HPC can consolidate functionality into a single unit, reducing the need for other electronic control units and sensors. Furthermore, this energy mapping not only increases the efficiency of the EVs but also allows them to travel longer distances with minimal hassle.

Improvisation of battery efficiency

Industry players are also working to improve battery efficiency while taking extra steps to bring them into the circular economy. Battery recycling will be a crucial step for the future as the EVs running today will produce tonnes of e-waste in the next decade. Moreover, constant innovative methods are being worked upon, which can sufficiently increase cell recyclability.

The development of energy-density materials and dry electrode coating technology, along with reducing battery cell costs, is under consideration to support green battery manufacturing. To produce cost-competitive battery cells, the industry is also attempting to eliminate cobalt content from Li-ion batteries and replace it with other suitable materials such as nickel, manganese, sodium, silicon etc.

All things considered

India’s EV market is gaining importance among the masses and is approaching the point of price parity. Various startups are coming forward with innovative mobility solutions to support the imitative of a green future. The auto industry is considering battery innovations to be the next major disruption in the domain and is constantly working to reduce carbon intensity.

Rules and regulations are being formulated by the government, to accelerate the adaptation of sustainable manufacturing processes. Many OEMs have created aggressive targets for switching to an EV portfolio and have begun reporting and lowering their carbon footprints. Environmental innovation will play a vital role in the automotive industry during the next ten years, as opposed to performance, functionality, cost, or styling, which were the priorities of the past.

