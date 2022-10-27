Ride Vision partners Onsemi to introduce advanced safety tech for motorcycles

US-based Onsemi, a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies is collaborating with Israel-based Ride Vision for the development of advanced safety solutions for motorcyclists.

Ride Vision’s industry-leading Collision Aversion Technology (CAT) for motorcycles uses machine-vision with artificial intelligence (AI) and works based on high-dynamic range data captured by AR0147AT automotive-grade image sensors from Onsemi. CAT provides riders with timely warnings about impending dangers on the road, avoiding a high percentage of accidents and helping save lives.

The solution uses two cameras with AR0147AT image sensors in each system, mounted on the front and rear of the bike. The cameras capture high-quality images and transmit them to a small onboard processing unit, which uses Ride Vision proprietary and unique algorithms for two- and three-wheeled vehicles to provide riders with 360-degree unobtrusive collision alerts in real-time.

Uri Lavi, CEO & Co-Founder, Ride Vision said, “We are excited about what this collaboration will do for the safety of all riders on the road. By combining Onsemi’s high-dynamic range sensor family with our own technology, we can offer motorcyclists the highest levels of safety.”

The passenger and commercial vehicle segments have seen the introduction of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for decades and various regulation bodies around the world have passed regulations enforcing the use of safety-orientated technologies aimed at reducing fatalities for car drivers. However, these rules are not enforced for motorcycles users, who suffer more fatalities each year than motorists.

Chris Adams, VP and GM, Automotive Sensing Division at Onesemi said, “Motorcycles and riders share the same traffic and weather conditions with other motorists, but they have not yet been able to use the same level of safety mechanisms for protection. Our work with Ride Vision on this advanced safety solution changes that by providing motorcycles the same high-performance, high-dynamic range image sensors used in passenger cars. Keeping all road users safe is the most important thing to ultimately achieve Vision Zero.”

Ride Vision users can customise the level of alerts they want to receive in a personal app and benefit from accessing three-hour continuous-loop videos of all their rides, which can be used for both insurance and leisure purposes.

At present, Ride Vision is the only commercial Advanced Rider Assistance System (ARAS) designed for two- and three-wheeled vehicles and is already available in select markets across the world including Israel, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and soon, the United States.