Revamp Moto partners Panache as contract manufacturer

Modular electric vehicle manufacturer, Revamp Moto, announced Panache, an organisation specialising in design, manufacturing, distribution and services of ICT and IoT devices as their contract manufacturer for EVs.

Through this alliance with Revamp Moto, Panache will make its foray into the Indian EV market and will assemble indigenously made-in-India EVs for Revamp Moto at its facility in Bhiwandi, Mumbai.

This new association will see Revamp Moto showcase a strong concept of modularity in EVs. Panache will support this effort by bringing to the table its experience in contract manufacturing. This will benefit Revamp to assemble and build EVs that highlight the concept of ‘Modular Utility Platforms’.

Jayesh Tope, Co-founder and Managing Director, Revamp Moto, said, “With a production capacity of 150,000 vehicles per year, this partnership with Panache will enable us to fast pace the delivery of our vehicles to customers.”

Amit Rambhia, Chairman and Managing Director, Panache Digilife said, “We are delighted to be working with Revamp Moto and will look to combine our efforts to shape the future of mobility not just in India but with products that are ‘Made in India’ for the world.”

The association will see each party focus on building their own strengths with Revamp Moto working on new product development (NPD), Research and Development (R&D), new technologies, and generating IPs. This leaves Panache to focus on quality product assembly, process optimisation, and indigenisation of components.