United Nations body publishes patent for Repos Energy’s fuel-on-demand service

Pune-headquartered fuel-on-demand start-up Repos Energy has announced that the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), a United Nations body, has recognised and published its patent for the inanition of tools and technologies in energy distribution.

The start-up has also got 3 patents in the energy distribution sector in India for its inventions. One of them, the DATUM (Data Automated Teller Ultimate Machine), is a patented technological invention for preventing the theft of fuel (during transportation and doorstep diesel delivery). It has been certified as a ‘revolutionary invention by IIT Delhi’ and has also won a National Start-up Award.

The company is planning to launch Datum for other fuels as well as EVs. It also bagged 4 patents in the energy distribution sector in India for its inventions- earlier this week, The Patent Office of the government of India recognised and published a new patent for the design of a Mobile Petrol Pump by Repos Energy.

What is Datum?

Datum is an intelligent diesel storage and management machine that acts as a diesel – ATM for bulk consumers (a sector worth $49 billion or Rs 404,103 crore, annually), offering fuel level tracking, dispensing approval controls, digital dashboards, and safe fuel storage at their site. It is an ideal solution for businesses that need to purchase and store diesel for their commercial equipment, machinery, and transportation fleets. Over 300 Datums have already been installed at various locations In India and some of the marquee customers of diesel include Larsen & Toubro, VRL logistics, Adani Port, Adar Poonawalla Clean City and major mining belts of India among others.

Repos energy is a leading player working on digitisation and transformation of Indian fuel retail supply chain through its innovative tools – transforming a brick-and-mortar business through a Phy-gital (physical + digital) mechanism. Through its e-commerce platform that makes current fuels available to last-mile with just a click, using technologies like IoT/AI/ML/Blockchain, and thus creating a distribution network for future clean fuels.

At present, the company has presence in across 280 cities in India through over 1,500 mobile petrol pumps with sales of 10 crore litres to the B2B industry (85% of the diesel market), and carbon emissions savings equivalent to planting 99 lakh trees (through dead mileage).

Aditi Bhosale Walunj, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer, Repos Energy said “This WIPO patent is a huge win for us as we work towards our goal of transforming energy distribution and helping the world move towards a carbon-neutral future.”

Chetan Walunj, Founder and CEO, Repos Energy said, “As we move into our next phase of growth and look to scale exponentially, this patent will help us expand our footprint across India and the world.“