Repos Energy strengthens its advisory board with Ram Charan

Pune-headquartered fuel-on-demand start-up has announced that leading business consultant, author, speaker and management expert Ram Charan has joined its advisory board.

Charan will advise the company on strategic direction, flawless execution, global expansion and corporate governance. He comes with 40 years of experience as a consultant to global organisations like Toyota, GE, Bank of America, Honeywell, Aditya Birla Group, Novartis, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo), and Matrix. He is said to have coached several dozen leaders who went on to become CEOs, and has worked closely with prominent Fortune 100 CEOs like Jack Welch of GE, Dick Harrington of Thompson Corp and Ivan Seidenberg of Verizon.

“Repos has an innovative new idea that will create huge convenience for customers and transform the distribution of diesel, liquefied natural gas, hydrogen and many other commodities. The convenience comes from the application of digitisation, artificial intelligence and building a database platform where the accumulation of data overtime provides invaluable insights to improve efficiency, RoI and utilisation of assets” said Charan at the Repos factory in Chakan, Maharashtra.

Chetan Walunj, Co-Founder & CEO, Repos Energy said, “Ram Charan is an iconic business consultant with a rich legacy of helping companies solve problems strategically to scale up and expand. As we move into our next phase of growth, the support and advice of Charan will be invaluable in helping us reach our goals.”

Aditi Bhosale Walunj, Founder and CVO, Repos Energy added “Ram Charan’s business acumen and strategic leadership is exemplary. We are confident that with his expertise and guidance, Repos will scale new heights as we work towards our goal of transforming energy distribution and helping the world move towards a carbon neutral future.”

By making new and old fuels available to end users with just a click, and delivering these through Mobile Fuel Stations, Repos Energy aims to ensure energy as a doorstep delivery option.