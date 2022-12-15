Repos Energy appoints Manish Gupta to its Advisory Board

Pune-based doorstep fuel delivery start-up Repos Energy has appointed Manish Gupta, Founder of Chrysalis, a business consulting forum, to its advisory board of Repos.

Repos says Gupta will bring over 25 years of deep entrepreneurial knowledge to the Ratan Tata-backed Repos. He will advise the company and will counsel founders Chetan Walunj, Aditi Walunj and Aparajit Subramanian on strategic direction, creating a sustainable and inspirational organisation and future strategic goals. With his unique ability in converting the most complex of subjects into simple, understandable and implementable concepts.

Chetan Walunj and Aditi Bhosale Walunj said “Repos is going through an exciting phase and Manish Gupta’s appointment comes at an opportune moment. He brings with him rich global experience of growing organisations and developing new markets. We are confident that his ability to lead and transform high performing organizations will enable our company to achieve sustainable, profitable growth.”

Gupta will work in tandem with the founders as they create an ecosystem that facilitates the delivery of all forms of energy to the doorstep of end consumers with the help of technology.

At present, Repos has over 2,000 partners and operates in more than 220 cities across the country.

Manish Gupta said, “Repos is a premier organisation with a unique mission. I look forward to my role as being a lubricant that can aid the enterprise in overcoming hurdles during challenging times.”

Aparajit Subramanian said, “We are elated to have Manish Gupta join the advisory board at Repos. He is a seasoned entrepreneur with a sharp business acumen and rich organisational and strategic experience. We are sure that through this association, Repos will scale new heights as it sets on its growth path.”