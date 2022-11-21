Renon launches Smart e3W Lithium-ion Battery Platform ‘Banner’ 

Renon, the Gujarat-based energy storage company has announced the launch of its smart larger capacity battery platform called Banner for high-performance electric three-wheelers. This Li-ion battery platform is a smart, safe and connected LFP battery pack for electric autos, e-loaders and e-rickshaws.

The company claims that Banner is devised for a prolific performance and comes in a configuration of 4kWh to 12kWh. It hosts smart features like BMS (Battery Management System) with CAN2.0. (Controlled Area Network), 3C-rated LPF cells, AIS-156 compliant with paralleling string protection, Analytics On for SoH estimations, special materials for cell breathing and Zero CapeX designs for customisations.

Aditya Vikram, Director at Renon India said “The world-class technology diligently used in the creation of Banner will transcend the performance of Lithium-ion batteries to the next level. Eminent features like BMS with Can 2.0, customisable Zero CapeX designs, configuration of 48V 258AH etc. were meticulously devised to impart longevity in services to the targeted 3EVs.”

Due to its fortified configuration, Banner is suitable for e-loaders & e-auto’s . It is the proper utilisation of effective Lithium-ion construction technology which makes Banner the best choice of battery platform for 3EVs, added the company spokesperson.

It also has features like Smart BMS with Contactor-based PDU (Power Distribution Units), High accuracy Shunts and other sensing elements . The three-layer safety net for thermal runaway events with Fuse and Phase change materials and IP67 Ingress protection for tough weather will ascertain the prolonged battery life.

Made of High Power 3C-rated LFP (Low Pass Filter) Cells Compliant with AIS-156 & AIS-038 CAN 2.0 accompanied by Serial communications with Telematics, Serial communications for vehicle integration BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) and Wi-Fi communication enabled for data collection Banner is all set to set a new benchmark in the field of Lithium-ion batteries.