Renon India launches swappable battery platform for electric two-wheelers

Surat-based EV battery manufacturer Renon India has launched its swappable battery platform ‘Alpha’ for electric two-wheelers. The platform will be using Renon’s in-house built battery management system and telematics hardware.

The company, in a statement, said that the platform can be integrated with most of the existing swapping solutions.



The Li-ion battery pack is built with NMC chemistry and has a voltage of 50.4 V and rated energy of 2.01 kWh. It can also be extended to the LFP chemistry platform with the same footprint, the company said.

Further, the battery features a three-layer safety net for thermal runaway events with phase change material.

Aditya Vikram, MD and CEO of Renon, said, “We are excited to introduce Alpha. We aim to keep on disrupting the storage industry with revolutionary technology that enables this transformation in a cost-effective and sustainable way.”

The company had recently launched Groot, its Li-ion battery pack for low and medium-speed EVs. The thermally optimized battery packs have a nominal voltage of 57.6 V and a rated energy of 2.04 kWh.

The Surat-based company expects to achieve a 350+ MWh manufacturing line capacity milestone in the near future, with production technology that can manufacture 3,000+ packs a month.

It is currently focusing on clocking 40 crore INR in revenue by the end of this financial year.