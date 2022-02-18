Renault Triber achieves 1 lakh sales milestone: Limited Edition model launched

Renault Triber has achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone in the Indian market. The company has also launched the Renault Triber Limited Edition at Rs 7.64 lakh, ex-showroom New Delhi.

Renault Triber MPV has achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone in the Indian market. The Renault Triber was first launched in India in August 2019 and it took almost 30 months to accomplish this landmark. Moreover, to celebrate the 1 lakh sales milestone of this affordable 7-seater MPV, the Renault Triber Limited Edition model has been launched in India at Rs 7.24 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Renault Triber Limited Edition gets some cosmetic updates that differentiate it from the regular variants of the car. For instance, it is offered in Moonlight Silver and Cedar Brown colours with a black roof. On the inside, the Triber Limited Edition features Akaza Fabric upholstery, a dual-tone dashboard with a piano black finish, a digital instrument cluster, steering mounted audio & phone controls, a six-way adjustable driver seat, and more.

The Renault Triber is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. This petrol motor churns out 71 hp of power and 96 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an Easy-R AMT. In terms of features, the Renault Triber gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, AC vents in all three rows, a cooled centre box, etc.

The Renault Triber has achieved a 4-Star adult occupant safety rating and a 3-Star child occupant safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Talking about safety equipment, it gets up to four airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, a rear parking camera, and more. The Renault Triber is currently available in India between Rs 5.69 lakh – Rs 8.25 lakh, ex-showroom.